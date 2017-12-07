Column: Supervisor Rickert recounts a week full of events

The Shasta County Connection

By Mary Rickert

The Annual Republican Women’s Tea was held on December 2nd in Redding and was well attended again this year at the Holiday Inn. Congressman Doug LaMalfa and his wife were in attendance. Each table is decorated in an elaborate Christmas theme and the guests are served by members of the organization during the program. It’s a great fundraiser for the organization each year. There are many long time residents of Shasta County in attendance and they always have wonderful stories to share.

The Palo Cedro community was out in full force for their annual gathering at the Holiday Market shopping center to usher in the Christmas Holidays on December 1st. The parade had Santa Claus, fire engines, floats and a band. It was really encouraging to see so many young families enjoying the evening’s event and the many vendors provided food and crafts to purchase. It was good to see many friends and join in the holiday festivities.

Our most recent Shasta County Board of Supervisors Meeting included a presentation by Rachel Hatch from the McConnell Foundation on their proposal to revitalize the downtown area of Redding. The presentation included a description of their grant proposal for replacing a portion of the downtown parking structure with a housing complex. The Foundation has plans to remodel other buildings and try to bring some life and new energy to the downtown area. I certainly am supportive of a vibrant downtown that fosters a sense of community.

December 7th was Pearl Harbor Day and the Board of Supervisors recognized the day by paying respect to the many Shasta County survivors who are no longer living with a proclamation. We were fortunate to have two sons of Pearl Harbor Survivors attend our meeting on their father’s behalf.

I was pleasantly surprised and pleased to see Fall River Methodist Pastor Alison Maki provide the invocation at our recent board meeting. Her invocation was very touching and inspiring and we all certainly appreciated her effort to make the early morning drive to Redding to be a part of our meeting.

Our Assemblyman Brian Dahle hosted an event at the Riverview Country Club for business owners in the north state. I appreciate Brian’s passion for his extraordinary efforts to preserve the quality of life all of us enjoy. We are fortunate to have someone of his caliber representing us in Sacramento.

All in all, a busy week, and I certainly hope that we start to see a change in our weather pattern soon. We have had too many years recently of a shortage of rain and snow. If anyone has any questions or comments, please do not hesitate to contact me at mrickert@co.shasta.ca.us

If you have any questions, please contact Mary Rickert at mrickert@co.shasta.ca.us.

In 2016, Mary Rickert was elected to serve as Shasta County District 3 Supervisor. A 42-year resident of Shasta County, Mary has lived near McArthur since 1988. Attending California Polytechnic State University as a Dairy Science major, Mary also holds degrees in Business & Human Resources Management and Psychology from Simpson University. Along with her husband Jim, the couple are owners of Western Agricultural Services— a farm management, appraisal and real estate brokerage firm. They are also the majority owners of Prather Ranch— a nationally recognized, vertically integrated beef cattle operation. Mary and her husband Jim have three grown children and five grandchildren.