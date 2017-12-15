The Shasta County Connection

By Mary Rickert

December is always a busy month for everyone. Hopefully everyone is surviving the hustle and bustle of the Christmas Season. This dry weather is getting many of us concerned. Let’s hope that 2018 brings abundant rain and/or snow. We do not want to slip into another serious drought situation.

The Sierra Nevada Conservancy (SNC) is a state agency formed in 2004. It was established for the environmental, economic and social well-being of the Sierra Nevada mountain range and the many communities that exist in its region. There are 22 counties that are represented at the SNC and those 22 counties cover 25 million acres. I recently attended their board meeting in Calaveras County as the representative county supervisor from Shasta County. Having served on the State Board of Forestry and Fire Protection, I have an interest in the health and vitality of our natural resources of this magnificent mountain range. We covered many topics, but in summary, the strategic assessment of policies moving forward were presented and prioritized. The top five challenges include 1) the massive tree mortality as a result of many years of drought and the bark beetle infestation, 2) a continual increase in the size, severity and occurrence of wildfires, 3) a lack of the necessary infrastructure to process the large amount of dead and dying trees in the Sierra Nevada range, 4) the inability to keep up with the pace and scale of the need to manage effectively the forest and the watershed they cover, 5) lack of funding for grants to implement projects to restore healthy forest land and watersheds. These issues impact the Intermountain Area significantly. As part of this meeting we toured the remains of the area in Calaveras County that was burned in the Butte Fire in 2015. A massive land conversion problem has surfaced as many residents left the area and a large number of cannabis growers have moved into the region. The county is trying to stay on top of the influx of new residents but it has not been an easy transition. I appreciate Shasta County’s decisions they have made over the years on this issue.

We had our last board meeting of the year and we discussed at great length Proposition 54. There was much testimony over the issue of California declaring they are a Sanctuary State. The Board of Supervisors is always appreciative of input from the public. After much discussion, our county counsel was asked by the board to craft a resolution stating that Shasta County is not supportive of the Sanctuary State position.

The highlight of my week was the Fall River Chamber of Commerce and Fall River Lions Club Christmas Light Parade. It was a cold and clear evening and the floats were bright and cheery. My thanks to all of those who made efforts to make the evening such a wonderful experience.

If you have any questions, please contact Mary Rickert at mrickert@co.shasta.ca.us.

In 2016, Mary Rickert was elected to serve as Shasta County District 3 Supervisor. A 42-year resident of Shasta County, Mary has lived near McArthur since 1988. Attending California Polytechnic State University as a Dairy Science major, Mary also holds degrees in Business & Human Resources Management and Psychology from Simpson University. Along with her husband Jim, the couple are owners of Western Agricultural Services— a farm management, appraisal and real estate brokerage firm. They are also the majority owners of Prather Ranch— a nationally recognized, vertically integrated beef cattle operation. Mary and her husband Jim have three grown children and five grandchildren.