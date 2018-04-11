As construction season ramps up across the state, Caltrans recognizes National Work Zone Awareness Week (April 9-13) by reminding motorists how important it is to move over a lane when passing highway workers on the side of the highway.

The Move Over Law went into effect in 2007 and was amended two years later to include Caltrans workers. The law requires drivers approaching stationary emergency vehicles displaying flashing lights, including tow trucks and Caltrans vehicles, to move over a lane if safe to do so and slow down to a safe speed.

In the Caltrans News Flash, a highway crew experienced the importance of the Move Over law first hand as they were working on northbound Interstate 5, just north of the Tehama/Glenn County line. As a safety precaution, an attenuator truck, equipment designed to absorb the impact of a collision to limit damage and protect workers, was shielding the work truck from traffic when a big rig struck it. A Caltrans equipment operator who was driving the attenuator truck, fortunately, suffered only minor injuries and was able to return to work the next day.

In addition to the attenuator, Caltrans crews utilize many other safety measures in the field including signage, use of personal protective equipment, and barrier vehicles. This incident highlights how important it is for motorists to move over a lane when passing a work crew.

This video can be viewed at: https://youtu.be/4CkM2X-BFIk

