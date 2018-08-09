As the North State begins to recover from the Carr Fire, it’s important to know how to safely clean up your property.

If your home was destroyed by the fire

These are homes that have sustained more than 50 percent damage and require a complete rebuild. Starting Monday, August 13, the two-phase, six-step process of removing household hazardous waste and fire-related debris from destroyed homes will begin. During Phase I, California Department of Toxic Substances Control (DTSC) teams – with assistance from Shasta County Environmental Health – will inspect your property and sweep any household hazardous waste that may pose a threat to human health, animals and the environment. The process is expected to take several weeks. These teams are specially trained and equipped to identify and remove hazardous waste. Their mission is to take away harmful household hazardous waste such as batteries, identifiable asbestos, pesticides, cleaning products and paints. There is no cost to the property owner for this work and you do not need to fill out a request to participate. The owner is not able to opt out of this first step of the cleanup process since the hazardous waste is considered a threat to the public health. DTSC will maintain an online dashboard so the public can see when the removal is complete, which will be available Monday at www.ShastaReddingRecovers.org. More information about this process is also available on that website.

Further information will be provided on Phase II regarding ash and debris in the near future.

If your home was damaged, but not destroyed in the fire

Partially damaged homes will be included in the household hazardous waste sweep only if it is safe to do so.

For more information on Carr Fire recovery, call 211 or visit www.211norcal.org/shasta, or go to www.shastareddingrecovers.org. General information on fire response and recovery is available at www.calepa.ca.gov/disaster/fire/ and www.wildfirerecovery.org. You can also follow the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, the Shasta County Health and Human Services Agency and the City of Redding on social media.