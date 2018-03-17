CITY OF REDDING UTILITIES – TELEPHONE SCAM ALERT

Redding Electric Utility (REU) has learned of another telephone scam in the Redding area targeting City of Redding businesses and claiming to be from the City of Redding. REU is aware of an 844 area code number at this time, calling City of Redding customers, claiming to be “City of Redding Utilities Collection Department,” and requesting credit card payments.

If you ever have questions about the legitimacy of any contact or correspondence(via telephone, email, letter, etc.) from the City of Redding Utilities, please call Customer Service at (530) 339-7200.

City of Redding Utilities offers the following information to safely protect you from potential scams:

REU will never call or email you and direct you to a non-REU payment facility or require a specific method of payment (cash, credit card, etc.) to pay your utility bill. REU does not solicit utility payments over the telephone or by email.

City of Redding Utilities will never email you to ask for financial information. If you receive a suspicious email requesting information about your account, please take the following precautions:

○ Do not respond to the request;

○ Do not click on any links in the email;

○ Do not open any attachments;

○ Do not provide any personal information; and

○ Report the contact to REU at (530) 339-7200 or notify local law enforcement.

Customers should always ask to see employee identification before allowing anyone claiming to be an REU employee inside their home. REU employees always carry their photo identification with them. If you are still in doubt, please ask the employee for their name and their supervisor’s name and call (530) 339-7200 for verification of their identity.

If you feel threatened in any way, do not hesitate to report the situation to REU at (530) 339-7200 or dial 911 and notify local law enforcement.