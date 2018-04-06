The City of Redding has contracted with Cox and Cox Construction Inc., for $2,738,785 to replace the sewer mains and portions of the sewer laterals along portions of the following streets: Churn Creek Road, Hartnell Avenue, Le Brun Lane, Del Sol Place, School Street, Linda Lane, Adams Lane, Camino Court and Alexander Drive. This project involves replacing approximately 11,000 linear feet of failing sanitary sewer by pipe bursting method.

Project construction will start April 9th and is expected to be completed October 18th. The majority of the work will take place during the day between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. During the work hours, portions of the street will be limited to one lane with traffic control or detours.