The RFP specifies the material the City expects to receive with each proposal submittal, including a non-refundable proposal review fee of $1,000. The City Manager, along with a panel of City staff, will review, evaluate and potentially rank proposals received. On June 15, 2018, notification will be released to applicants about their standing in the process. Upon being approved for the retail license, and before business operations can commence, applicants must complete the Cannabis Business License Application (available through the Development Services Department as of April 19), and fulfill the requirements set forth therein.
Questions about the RFP can be directed in writing to the RFP Coordinator, Elizabeth Peer at bpeer@cityofredding.org, and must be received by 5 p.m. on May 7, 2018. The City’s response to comments and questions will be provided on May 21, 2018.