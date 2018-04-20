Ordinance 2584 became effective on April 19, 2018, thereby regulating the commercial and residential cultivation, distribution, manufacturing, laboratory testing, storage, retail sale and delivery of cannabis and its byproducts within the City of Redding. The ordinance limits the number of cannabis retail businesses to no more than ten, and as such, the City requests proposals from applicants wanting to open up retail cannabis businesses.

The RFP specifies the material the City expects to receive with each proposal submittal, including a non-refundable proposal review fee of $1,000. The City Manager, along with a panel of City staff, will review, evaluate and potentially rank proposals received. On June 15, 2018, notification will be released to applicants about their standing in the process. Upon being approved for the retail license, and before business operations can commence, applicants must complete the Cannabis Business License Application (available through the Development Services Department as of April 19), and fulfill the requirements set forth therein.

Questions about the RFP can be directed in writing to the RFP Coordinator, Elizabeth Peer at bpeer@cityofredding.org, and must be received by 5 p.m. on May 7, 2018. The City’s response to comments and questions will be provided on May 21, 2018.