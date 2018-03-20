Notice is hereby given that the public is invited to review and comment on the proposed project to construct streets through the north end of The Market Street Promenade and construct protected bike lanes on California Street.

The new street improvements include:

Connecting Yuba Street, from California Street to Pine Street.

Connecting Butte Street, from the California-Market Alley to Pine Street.

Extending Market Street, from Yuba Street to Tehama Street.

The California Street protected bike lanes include:

Improving the existing bike lane on California Street, from Yuba Street to Division Street, to a fully protected two-way cycle-track.

Connection at the California Street/Division Street intersection with the City of Redding’s proposed project that will provide improved bicycle and pedestrian facilities between the Diestelhorst Bridge and Downtown.

The proposed project is funded by the State’s Strategic Growth Council Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities grant to the City of Redding and D2 Development, approved in October 2016.