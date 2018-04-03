Grand Opening of the Shasta Trinity Fly Fishers Clubhouse on Monday, April 9 at 2:00 p.m. at the Clover Creek Preserve

The City of Redding is pleased to announce with the Shasta Trinity Fly Fishers the grand opening of the Shasta Trinity Fly Fishers Clubhouse at Clover Creek Preserve. Newly completed, the Clover Creek Preserve Clubhouse boasts a large meeting room with modern training equipment, tackle rooms, and expansive views of the surrounding preserve. The clubhouse will be utilized as a welcoming space to introduce fly fishing to community members of all ages, host fly fishing and fly tying clinics, convene parties interested in the local waterways and the environment, and hold member meetings.