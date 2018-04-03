Grand Opening of the Shasta Trinity Fly Fishers Clubhouse on Monday, April 9 at 2:00 p.m. at the Clover Creek Preserve
The City of Redding is pleased to announce with the Shasta Trinity Fly Fishers the grand opening of the Shasta Trinity Fly Fishers Clubhouse at Clover Creek Preserve. Newly completed, the Clover Creek Preserve Clubhouse boasts a large meeting room with modern training equipment, tackle rooms, and expansive views of the surrounding preserve. The clubhouse will be utilized as a welcoming space to introduce fly fishing to community members of all ages, host fly fishing and fly tying clinics, convene parties interested in the local waterways and the environment, and hold member meetings.
On Monday, April 9th, Shasta Trinity Fly Fishers President Jim Jensen and City of Redding Mayor Kristen Schreder will lead the opening ceremony with a ribbon-cutting and tour of the new facilities. The Shasta Trinity Fly Fishers are hosting a reception until 4 p.m. to celebrate the accomplishment of this new facility valued at more than $300,000 most of which was supplied by generous donors and grants.
The public is invited.