several citizens had chased after and detained the suspect. The suspect was identified as Christian Ackley, 21 years old of Redding. Ackley is currently on probation out of Shasta County.

Officers learned Ackley was seen inside the victim’s vehicle and when confronted ran off with the victim’s purse. Several witnesses were in the area and watched as the victim chased after Ackley. The citizens were able to catch Ackley and the victim’s property was recovered and returned to her. Ackley was arrested and booked into the Shasta County Jail for burglary and violation of probation.