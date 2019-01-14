Click on ad for more info

Event Title: Wildfires and Climate Change: The Connections and the Solutions for a Sustainable Future When: Friday, February 1, 2019 at 7pm Where: First United Methodist Church 1825 East St. Redding, Ca 96001

This is a free, special presentation sponsored by Citizens’ Climate Lobby (CCL), a non-profit organization working nationally on solutions to the climate crisis, and North State Climate Action, a coalition of local groups dedicated to raising awareness about climate change and working to help our region address the impacts. This event is designed to help educate the audience about the factors linking wildfires and climate change as well as offering solutions that will help mitigate damage from these events and allow us to adequately prepare for the future.

The event features two outstanding speakers—Dana Nuccitelli and Jerry Hinkle, that come with vast knowledge and experience in climate and economic policy. There will be time after the presentations for Q and A from audience members.

The presentation is based on peer-reviewed science regarding the link between climate change and increased wildfires, and the peer-reviewed economics regarding effective solutions. The presentation and the efforts of CCL and NSCA are completely non-partisan in nature. All are welcome.

Website: wholeearthandwatershedfestival.org/special-presentation-wildfires-and-climate-change/

Guest Speakers:

Jerry Hinkle: Jerry has Masters Degrees in both Economics and in Climate Policy, and has several publications in finance and in the economics of climate policy. He has given 100+ public presentations on climate change over the last 16 years and lobbied Congress for the last 12 to forward market-based solutions to the climate issue. He has volunteered with Citizens’ Climate Lobby the last 8 years, started and leads their Speaker’s Bureau, and now serves as the Northern California Regional Coordinator and on the Board of Directors.

Dana Nuccitelli:

Dana is an environmental scientist, writer, and author of ‘Climatology versus Pseudoscience,’ published in 2015. Dana received a bachelor’s degree in astrophysics from UC Berkeley and a master’s degree in physics from UC Davis before becoming an environmental scientist.

Dana has been researching climate science, economics, and solutions since 2006 and has published 10 peer-reviewed studies related to climate change, most notably on the 97 percent expert “consensus” among climate scientists that humans are primarily responsible for the observed global warming since 1950.

Dana has been writing about the subject since 2010 for outlets including Skeptical Science and The Guardian and recently began writing for Yale Climate Solutions (YCC), a nonpartisan, multimedia service providing daily broadcast radio programming and original web-based reporting, commentary, and analysis on the issue of climate change, one of the greatest challenges and stories confronting modern society. YCC is an initiative of the Yale Center for Environmental Communication (YCEC), directed by Dr. Anthony Leiserowitz of the Yale School of Forestry & Environmental Studies, Yale University.