On Friday, May 11, 2018, at 12:58 p.m., the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office received information of a possible phone scam. The reporting party received a phone call from an unknown male subject claiming to be with Pacific Gas & Electric.

The unknown caller told the reporting party their electricity was going to be shut off in approximately 30 minutes due to non-payment. The caller then directed the reporting party to call the toll-free phone number in order to make payment arrangements. Fortunately, the reporting party quickly discovered this was a scam and did not provide any personal or identifying information.

Upon further investigation, a deputy called the fraudulent phone number which was provided by the reporting party. Upon calling the toll-free number, instruction(s) were provided by an unidentified man claiming to be a representative. The investigating deputy, who did not reveal he was a peace officer, was directed to a nearby grocery store and advised to purchase an Express Next Payment Card in the amount of $1,100.00. When the investigating deputy mentioned contacting law enforcement, the person posing as a representative immediately terminated the conversation by hanging up.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office has notified PG&E personnel about this particular phone scam and encourages residents to report similar incidents to their local law enforcement agencies. PG&E also has a website dedicated to guard against scams, which can be accessed via the internet at:

https://www.pge.com/en_US/residential/customerservice/help/scams/scams.page?WT.mc_id=Vanity_scams