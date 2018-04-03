On April 3rd at 6:08 pm, Redding police officers responded to the downtown parking structure in the 1300 block of Market Street after a report of an attempted carjacking. The 83-year-old victim reported he was in the parking lot near his car. He was approached by 24-year-old Casey John Stout of Redding. Stout demanded the victim’s keys to his car and was yelling at the victim.

A citizen saw what was happening and intervened, knocking the suspect to the ground. The suspect left the scene on foot and was spotted by Officer Lauren Meyer. The suspect fled from the officer and a foot chase ensued. After several blocks, Stout was taken into custody. During the foot chase, Stout attempted to get into a vehicle as the citizen was driving by the incident and stopped in traffic. The driver fled and did not remain to contact police. This driver/victim has yet to be identified and asked to contact the police department.

Stout told officers he targeted the elderly victim because he would be an easy person to take advantage of and steal his vehicle. Stout was also found to be on felony probation for burglary. Stout was booked into Shasta County Jail for two counts of attempted carjacking, elder abuse, and a violation of his terms of probation.

Please contact the Redding Police Department if you witnessed this incident or have any useful information regarding this case.