Shasta-Trinity National Forest will begin selling Christmas tree permits on November 1, 2019. For many local families, the search for and selection of your own Christmas tree in the forest is a wonderful experience and tradition to begin the holiday season. Purchasing your tree permit early helps you avoid the long purchase lines found during the busy Thanksgiving holiday week. Like last year, Lassen National Forest Christmas tree permits may be purchased at the Supervisors Office and the Shasta Lake Ranger Station.

Fourth graders, who participate in the Every Kid Outdoors program, are eligible for a free Christmas tree permit. The Every Kid Outdoors program introduces fourth graders to the public lands in their own backyards and beyond. To receive a free Christmas tree permit, fourth graders with their parents help, need to visit the website www.everykidoutdoors.gov and follow the steps to obtain their pass. Once complete, they can download and print their pass. Teachers may also visit the website to download lesson plans to complete with their fourth-grade students and print passes for them. Fourth graders must then accompany their parents to any Shasta-Trinity National Forest office in order to receive their free Christmas Tree permit.

Permits may also be purchased through the mail by sending in the Christmas Tree Permit Application found on the forest website www.fs.usda.gov/stnf and payment to the Forest Headquarters Office in Redding. If mailing your application, please allow plenty of time for permit processing and holiday mail delivery delays.

Each permit costs $10 and there is a limit of one tree per household and they are valid through December 25. The preferred method of payment for the permit is a credit card, or check made out to: USDA Forest Service. Unless noted below, all offices should be open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. to purchase your permit. In observance of Veterans Day and Thanksgiving federal holidays, all offices will be closed Nov. 11 and 28.

Shasta-Trinity National Forest Headquarters

3644 Avtech Parkway, Redding, CA

(530) 226-2500

(Additional hours 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. November 23 & 30, December 7)

Mt Shasta Ranger Station

204 West Alma, Mt Shasta, CA

(530) 926-4511

McCloud Ranger Station

2019 Forest Rd, McCloud, CA

(530) 964-2184

Shasta Lake Ranger Station

14255 Holiday Road, Mountain Gate, CA

(530) 275-1587

Weaverville Ranger Station

360 West Main St, Weaverville, CA

(530) 623-2121

Harrison Gulch Ranger Station

2555 State Highway 36, Platina, CA

(530) 352-4211 – Please call ahead for office hours.

(Office closed for the season beginning December 23, 2019)

Hayfork Ranger Station

111 Trinity Street, Hayfork, CA

(530) 628-5227