By Judy La Russa,

On Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, Palo Cedro was filled with Christmas spirit during the 2017 Country Christmas event. Hundreds of visitors meandered the shopping center visiting the decorative stores that shared hot drinks and goodies. Christmas gifts were also available for purchase from local booth vendors displaying their merchandise, while listening to enchanting holiday tunes from local school choirs and bands and being able to fill their tummies with yummy food in a well turned out Christmas celebration.

The crowd gave delight with the highlight of the evening with the lighted parade, ending with the local fire engine accompanied by Santa. And the enjoyment continued with kids sharing their sought-after want lists with the big guy who made his way to Rite Aid Store.

Big thanks must be given to Mama Claus-Sue Kossol and her amazing helper elves for bringing back a bigger and better Christmas event. Thank you to my East Valley Times elves- Annie Schwenning and Kim Burns, who took these awesome photos from the event.