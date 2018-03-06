The California Highway Patrol (CHP), in conjunction with the California State

Automobile Association Insurance Group (CSAAIG), presented 16 local police officers with the “10851” stolen vehicle recovery award during a CSAAIG luncheon ceremony in Redding. The CHP developed the 10851 Awards Program to recognize the superior efforts made by CHP and allied law enforcement personnel who have demonstrated exceptional performance in the reduction of stolen vehicle-related crimes.

The officers receiving 10851 awards are as follows – CHP Clear Lake Area, Officer Skeen; CHP Redding Area, Officer Bennett; CHP Redding Area, Officer Gerstmar; CHP Red Bluff Area, Officer Bowers; CHP Garberville Area, Officer Beard; CHP Redding Area, Officer Ogden; CHP Redding Area, Officer Lazo; CHP Redding Area, Officer Rauch; Red Bluff PD, Officer Harper; Redding PD, Officer Siipola; Redding PD, Officer Omey; Redding PD, Officer Guiducci; Anderson PD, Sergeant Day; Anderson PD, Officer Finch; Anderson PD, Officer Hallagan; Anderson PD, Officer Gundersen.

“We are pleased to present these officers with this prestigious award,” said CHP Northern Division Chief Scott Gillingwater. “Each one of these officers has excelled in the reduction of vehicle theft by actively identifying stolen vehicles and apprehending those responsible. Offering this award is just one way of showing our appreciation to these officers for a job well done.”

Among the ceremony attendees CHP Northern Division, Assistant Chief Elizabeth Barkley; CHP Northern Division Special Services Commander, Captain Brett Fabbri; CHP Redding Area, Captain Greg Baarts and Lieutenant Scott Fredrick; CHP Red Bluff Area, Sergeant Doug Mertz; Redding Police Department, Chief Roger Moore, Captain Bill Schueller, and Lieutenant Brian Barner; Anderson Police Department, Chief Michael Johnson; Red Bluff Police, Captain Quintan Ortega and Lieutenant Matt Hanson; and CSAAIG Salvage Representative Doug Wormald.

On average, a vehicle is stolen every three minutes in California with the Honda Civic ranking number one. This translates to a loss of personal property, increased insurance premiums, and the loss of one of Californians’ greatest assets – their automobile. Simple deterrents such as parking in a secure or highly visible location, locking vehicle doors, using an alarm system, or not leaving a car running unattended can significantly reduce auto theft. By remaining vigilant, you increase the odds of not becoming a victim.

The CHP reminds motorists to report suspicious activity to law enforcement immediately.