On November 4, 2019, at approximately 2:06 p.m., an on-duty CHP officer from the Trinity River Area office was involved in a two-vehicle traffic collision on eastbound State Route 299 (SR-299), east of Power House Road. The officer sustained major injuries.

Officer Scott Merryman, age 46, was working a speed enforcement detail on SR-299 and was driving eastbound. Officer Merryman observed a speeding vehicle traveling westbound and performed a U-turn to initiate an enforcement stop. While making the U-turn, the officer’s patrol vehicle was struck on the driver side by a loaded logging truck, which was traveling eastbound on SR-299 behind the patrol vehicle. Officer Merryman was transported to Mercy Medical Center in Redding. The driver of the logging truck sustained complaint of pain injuries to his knee.

The Northern Division Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) is conducting the investigation. Alcohol or drugs are not considered to be a factor in the collision.