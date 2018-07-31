Man arrested for looting in evacuation area, burglary, grand theft

On Monday, July 30th, 2018 at 5:52 p.m., a California Highway Patrol Officer was in the area of Highway 273 near the Clear Creek overpass. The officer was assisting in security of the Carr Fire evacuation areas. He saw a male, later identified as Jacob Taylor (39 years old transient of Redding), driving a quad eastbound through a fenced area. The officer contacted Taylor and noticed the quad’s ignition was “punched,” a sign that the vehicle may have been stolen. The owner of the quad was contacted and she stated she was evacuated for the Carr Fire and her quad was last seen in the garage of her residence. The Officer contacted the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office to respond to the victim’s residence to see if it had been burglarized. The California Highway Patrol placed Jacobs under arrest for 10851(a) VC: Grand theft vehicle, and 496(d) PC: Possession of a stolen vehicle. He was then booked into the Shasta County Jail.

Shasta County deputies assigned to the evacuated areas responded to the 16000 block of South View Dr. in Redding. When deputies arrived they found the front door to be ajar. The owner was contacted and confirmed the residence had been burglarized. Deputies have continued to follow-up on this case. While continuing to do follow-up on the burglary today, deputies located evidence at the residence and on Taylor’s person that tied him to the burglary. Taylor will also be charged with 459 PC, Residential burglary and 463(a) PC: “Looting” in an evacuated area.

Deputies from the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office and allied agencies from all over the North State will continue to patrol the evacuated areas to prevent looting until the Carr Fire is no longer affecting citizens of Shasta County. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office continues to thank all of the allied agencies who have responded and their continued efforts to provide security for our citizens.