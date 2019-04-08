From CHP—Redding:

A rollover crash occurred on April 6, 2019, in the early morning hours on SR-44 west of Deschutes Road. The two occupants fled the scene, ran into nearby woods and hid from the officers who arrived at the scene.

The CHP officers on the ground requested Helicopter H-16 to search the area. H-16 was able to locate the two suspects shortly after arriving at the scene by using the thermal imaging camera which detects body heat.

In the video: Can you spot the suspects lying in the brush attempting to go undetected? The crew of H-16 directed the officers on the ground to where the two were hiding and they were taken into custody.