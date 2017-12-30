“The CHP is honored to have been selected for the second year in a row to be part of the 129th Rose Parade,” said CHP Acting Commissioner Warren Stanley. “From the beginning, horses have played a role in the Rose Parade and the CHP’s Mounted Patrol Unit is proud to be part of such a historic event.”

On Wednesday, December 27, six Belgian, Shire, Percheron, and Clydesdale draft horses, their CHP riders, and three CHP escorts made the journey from Sacramento to Pasadena to be a part of the more than 100-year-old tradition, which includes flower-covered floats, marching bands, and other equestrian units from across the nation. The CHP’s Mounted Patrol Unit is one of 18 equestrian entries in this year’s parade.

Other notable appearances for the CHP’s Mounted Patrol Unit in recent years include the San Francisco St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Hollywood Christmas Parade, Los Angeles Kingdom Day Parade, Lake Tahoe 4th of July celebration, University of California Equestrian Days, and both the Coarsegold and Red Bluff Round-Up Rodeos.

The CHP’s equestrian team is assigned to the Capitol Protection Section and is responsible for the State Capitol and Capitol Park, as well as hundreds of state properties in downtown Sacramento. The Mounted Patrol Unit is used for general patrol and other situations.

This year marks the 88th anniversary of the CHP and the 31st anniversary of the Department’s Mounted Patrol Unit.

The mission of the CHP is to provide the highest level of Safety, Service, and Security.