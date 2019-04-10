By Palomino Armstrong,

It is Now or Never for this poor boy. As usual, right in the middle of one rescue, comes another.

Matt is on the scene and we have a chance to keep “HE NEEDS A MIRACLE” safe from any more of the horrors he has already faced. As you can see, he may end up being another humane euthanasia. Obviously, we will give him every single chance to heal, and if he is just a bit odd shaped and in no pain, we will make sure he finds a safe place to land. But if the right thing for him is to end his pain, we will make sure he gets that respect. HE DESERVES TO HAVE NO MORE PAIN!

But HE CANNOT GO TO SLAUGHTER 🙁

In Addition, we have also been asked to help with an upcoming seizure in the next few days. So as usual, we have more lives to save and can only do so with your help.

Another fun fact is that due to the extreme shortage of hay due to the odd winter, in order to keep our hay safe, they will be delivering $7000 worth of hay tomorrow. We need to pay in full. Normally we would have it over 3 months, but due to the shortage and angry customers trying to buy the hay promised to Chilly Pepper, we have to get it now to secure it.

So now we need your help to get all of this done. Thankfully the 3 little ones at the Shipper’s are still spending time with their Mama’s. The more time they have the better, so we are praying we will not get the call that their Mama’s have shipped, for as long as possible. (NO, we do not have access to purchase their Mama’s at this point.)

So it is with great concern I send this out. We need help immediately to pull “He Needs A Miracle”. I am sure our Chilly Pepper Family would all agree that even if he doesn’t have a long life ahead of him, that he definitely should not be loaded on that trailer.

Thank you for any help you can provide for the hay, to save “HE NEEDS A MIRACLE” and to help us provide assistance with the upcoming seizure.

Thank you as always from ALL OF THE HORSES YOU ARE SAVING!!