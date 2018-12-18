By Palomino Armstrong,

IT NEVER ENDS! PLEASE HELP SAVE THESE BABIES There are 16 babies at the Fallon Feed Lot—who ships THIS Thursday if they are not rescued prior to 8:00 pm. We are so overfull, but how do we watch them ship to their death?

We need funds to purchase them, and I do not know how much that will cost at this point, but we HAVE TO HAVE FUNDS TO FEED AND CARE FOR THEM if we are going to go get any or all of them. It is not just about “saving them”, it is about being able to properly care for them and feed them. At this point, it is a very difficult decision. However, the phone has not stopped, my message box is overflowing and this is in our own backyard.

So it is up to our Chilly Pepper Family if we can save any or all of them. As always, we will step up to save as many as we can, based on our ability to actually rescue and care for them. IF, by some miracle, they are all safe at the time of the deadline, we would rescue others.

As usual, we are having a crisis in the middle of a crisis. Matt is standing by for the paperwork to bring the mini’s home.

So please help us save these babies and give them a very Merry Christmas!

THE MINI’S ARE ALMOST HERE! Cuteness overload below!!

IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO KEEP HELPING US SAVE MORE LIVES, YOU CAN GO TO: