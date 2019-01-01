Click on ad for more info

By Palomino Armstrong,

PLEASE MAKE THIS A HAPPY NEW YEAR for 7 MORE BABIES

We have a 24 HOUR DEADLINE, and the clock is ticking. We need to SAVE the remaining SEVEN (7) McDermitt babies. Just got the call minutes ago. We knew there might be more, but now it’s GO TIME! once again.

These babies desperately need your help to stay out of the slaughter pipeline.

IT’S THE LAST HURRAH FOR 2018. PLEASE LET’S FINISH THE YEAR WITH ONE MORE SUCCESSFUL STORY FOR THESE LAST 7 BABIES!

Please skip that 2nd bottle of champagne if you have to, and SAVE THE 7!

Thank you for your help as always. Y’all are truly amazing.

God bless and Happy New Year!

Below – the kids, loving life instead of squished into a slaughter truck!

Chilly Pepper – Miracle Mustang, WIN Project – Rescue & Rehab

We are now part of the WIN Organization

WIN (WILD HORSES IN NEED) is a 501c3 IRS EIN 55-0882407