By Palomino Armstrong,

URGENT HELP NEEDED TODAY!!! The photo of horses ARE SHIPPING THIS

WEDNESDAY!!! – UNLESS we can raise enough money to save them in the next few days. There are 8 shipping on Wednesday and 6 more scheduled to ship on Friday unless we are able to save them. There are 6 heavily pregnant mares in the bunch, along with some long yearlings and foals.

Unfortunately, we have incurred some hefty vet bills in the last couple of weeks that total OVER $ 3,500 which we have not yet covered. There will be more vet bills if we can save these horses and the pregnant mares, with Coggins, health certs etc.

Add to that the fuel expenses, cost of saving the horses and we need help now, or they will die.

We are still standing by for the 25 at risk, miniature horses, and received an update that possibly next week some would be ready to be picked up.

We also need funding to pick up the 4 starving horses shown below. This is a heartbreaking situation where the wife was found deceased and her husband has been unable to function. He is devastated and also in need of care and for us to get these horses to safety and get them healthy again. This also will require extensive vet care and lots of groceries.

We currently have 5 orphans at Chilly Pepper and they are averaging $1500 in milk per month, not including their munchies, hay and the medication that was needed for some of them.

We are looking at huge expenses associated with rescuing these horses. Not only are there the 14 mentioned above, the catcher is bringing in another 6-8 today. ALL of the catchers are trapping as many horses as they can. I realize we cannot save them all, but I am praying folks will step up so we can at least save as many as possible. The four starving kids will come to Chilly Pepper for rehab and we have a place for some pregnant mares and possibly some yearlings if folks want to save them.

PLEASE HELP NOW, and share with anyone who might want to be part of saving these precious lives.

We so appreciate y’all making it possible to keep them from suffering a horrific death by slaughter.