By Palomino Armstrong,

Another call, another deadline. I was given until 6:00 a.m. Saturday morning to commit to a package deal OF ALL THE BABIES left from the “Stolen Horse Roundup” that happened last week.

We have a chance to save ALL 32 babies. I have to commit to purchasing the entire bunch by morning, but will have until Monday to come up with the funds.

We are in WA in the middle of another rescue, but are willing to step up, as always. We cannot begin to do this on our own. We need to raise close to $20,000. We need to purchase them, have enough funds to ensure we can feed and care for them until they are adopted, as well as transport them. It is a big responsibility to take on these many kids. So I have to know we can afford to feed them,

If we don’t raise enough to save them all, we will pray that we have a chance to save some of them, and will save as many as we can afford to.

For everyone who’s heart has been crushed by this illegal roundup, here is YOUR CHANCE TO ACTUALLY HELP, Step up and make a REAL DIFFERENCE. Preserve what is left of your heritage, YOUR HORSES,

We need help with funding, and ALL of these babies need a home. Bring them back to what they know!