By Palomino Armstrong,

WE DID IT! We saved another nine orphans, three stallions, a mare and foal and 5 pregnant mares about to pop. In the last month, your donations have saved 40+/- lives!!!

I ALREADY HAVE 5 NEW BABIES WAITING IN WA TO BE PICKED UP AS I WRITE THIS, AND MOMENTS AGO I RECEIVED AN EMERGENCY CALL. The trapper has 80, YES 80, horses in his trap. We have been told to expect anywhere from 25-30 orphans between another rescue and myself, and we are being offered the chance to possibly save some very heavily pregnant mares who are about to drop their babies.

Yesterday Matt and I picked up 4 bags of Foal Lac Powder, 4 bags of Foal Lac Pellet, 6 bags of goat’s milk and about 9? bags of grain. The total was $1460. This much milk would possibly feed 4 babies for a month? It is excruciatingly expensive to properly care for newborn, days to week old babies and even older ones who need milk. The milk is just the start. We spent over $1300 this last trip to get Coggins and Health Certificates etc. and we already had them on a couple of the horses. The Brand Inspection was $116. There are SO MANY HIDDEN EXPENSES… Rescue is expensive.

We are scheduled to get the majority of the orphans, and I have a couple places that can take on up to a total of 9 heavily pregnant mares. But it will take a village. We desperately need help to pull something of this magnitude off. Last year y’all saved 100+ horses in two pick ups. But babies are WAY MORE EXPENSIVE, and we want to at least save as many of the pregnant mares as we can.

IT IS GO TIME, and these 80 horses are standing in a pen, exhausted and confused as to why their world has turned upside down. They have no idea, thankfully, as to the horrors that await them. PLEASE, PLEASE help us save as many as we can.

We only have one of the orphans left, and he gets to hang out with Suzie Q, until we pick up the 5 plus ??????? The only kids we brought home who will be staying on our books right now are the stallions and Timothy. Luckily, we still have folks in our network who are taking on a couple or so and finding them their forever homes. We simply don’t have the time if we are going to keep saving lives.

This is a NOW ISSUE, SORTING IS SCHEDULED FOR TOMORROW! (and they are charging $800 – $10 per head to sort them out)

IT’S UP TO Y’ALL – DO WE KEEP ON SAVING MORE LIVES? I HOPE AND PRAY YOU WILL!!. IF WE HAVE THE FUNDING, MATT AND I WILL KEEP ON KEEPING ON…..

You have saved so many lives, 40 in a month’s time? That is amazing and it is all because of the love and support you have shown for these horses. Let’s save even more. These beautiful animals have only hours for their future to be decided.

On a sad note, my beautiful boy Luckee passed away after a week. I am thankful we spent the time with him, as for a short week his life was pretty darn good for a weak little munchkin. For the first time in his life, he had everything he needed. He had little baby horses to love and play with. He was never alone, not even for a second, and he was not cold or hungry or thirsty. He really enjoyed his short time, and when I spoke to the vet, she said she would not change a thing, because he finally got to have everything he needed and have a great quality of life for a short time. Of course, my heart is still broken, but I am grateful that he DID NOT suffer when he passed.

Let’s honor LUCKEE’S SHORT LIFE by saving his families and relatives from a fate worse than death.