By Palomino Armstrong,

WOW, it never seems to slow down. The last trip up here y’all saved 18 lives.That doesn’t include any of the other numerous expenses Luckily two of the babies came in with mom and the other one we were able to match up with a mare today.

It cost over $1500 just to get the horses to where they are right now, for sorting etc. It is amazing how many expenses there are behind the scenes. Every time anything is done, there is a charge. As Matt and I are not allowed to sort, there is a sorting fee also, every time horses are sorted out for pick up etc. Thankfully there is another rescue working on this as well, and some of these expenses are shared.

However, they have their own horses to pay for and vet etc, as we do. We are looking at a couple thousand in vet bills easily as we have two horses with pretty serious injuries, and we have to get Coggins etc. on all these horses. As these horses are extremely reactive, most likely it will take a maximum of drugs to sedate them to the point where we can treat them properly. As always, the injured and needy are kind of our specialty, so we picked up both of the injured horses so they could get the care they need asap.

RED HEAT, the only surviving stallion out of the 80 plus horses, is one of the ones we are saving. There don’t seem to be many folks out there who can take on a wild stallion and then get them vetted, etc. So since he had the moxy to escape that slaughter truck when 39 others shipped, I believe he deserves a chance to live. Right now the words used to describe his attitude are not complimentary, but once gelded he should settle down nicely.

Of course when we went to pick up horses today, another stallion magically appeared. As he was about to be shipped, we simply had to step up for him also. Stallions are kind of a big deal when you don’t have the right set up on the road, but once gelded, after a time they are simply “geldings”.

We so appreciate all the funds y’all have donated to save all the horses we JUST SAVED, but we have already spent thousands on this rescue and are looking at thousands more to get the 23 that we are already committing to safe and ready to begin their new lives. We can only do it IF WE GET the much needed financial support. Thankfully, once again we are working with folks who will help us place them, so they do not remain on our books. However, as usual we incur all the expenses to save, purchase, sort, vet, transport etc. these horses to start their new lives.

YOU can help us save them. Please donate and share with folks who might not know what an amazing thing you are part of.

I am stuck in WA with the 14 babies and injured horses while Matt will be delivering two mare and foal pairs, 4 geldings and taking one of the stallions to Chilly Pepper. It is going to be a long and exhausting road, and we really really need more milk, as the babies are playing “catch up”.

Thank you as always for coming through for these horses and keeping them from shipping directly to slaughter.