By Palomino Armstrong,

IT’S GO TIME IN A BIG WAY!!!

We have a rare chance to save MOM AND BABY!!! We are supposed to be picking up in approximately 19 hours, and we actually can save Mom too, – WITH YOUR HELP!

As you can see this little “ANGEL”, needs somewhat of a miracle. She is only about a week old, from what we understand. She has an injury to her leg which needs immediate and urgent care. At this age they are so delicate and it is obviously infected. They can go septic and crash so quickly. She needs immediate care.

Please help us save Angel AND HER MAMA! We are constantly being asked why we didn’t save the moms. Here is your chance! We do have the opportunity to save them both, but it is up to you. We have picked up 2 more orphans and another mare in the last week. So instead of the 15, we were working with EIGHTEEN, and that is just the number of orphans we have with us, not including any of the horses at home that have been rescued. Now we have the chance to save two more lives. But we need your help and we need it now.

We have adopted out 3 in the last week, but we are still once again feeding 15 orphans. Yes, that is better than 18, but it still is excruciatingly expensive. The babies are all improving, but it is down to the wire for saving this Mare and Her Foal. The leg will definitely need immediate medical care, and we have to keep feeding everybody. The horses Matt picked up a couple of weeks ago will hopefully be ready for adoption in the near future. But until then, we really enjoy feeding everyone exactly what they need.

So here is your chance to SAVE MAMA TOO! Please give generously and quickly so we can save both of them together. We see so much heartbreak, and hopefully, we will be able to avoid having another “orphan”.

Let’s pick up a mare and foal pair as opposed to creating an orphan.

The kids at home are still needing extensive TLC, but are getting healthier every day! We need to make sure we can care properly for all the horses we save. There will be paperwork, blood draws, vet work etc. etc. for the new ones also.

Thank you as always, for your amazing love and support. We treasure all our Chilly Pepper Family and appreciate the fact that YOU MAKE THIS ALL POSSIBLE!

Below, some of the babies at Chilly Pepper. Please donate now and let’s keep on saving lives!