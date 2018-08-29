By Palomino Armstrong,

This beautiful mama and her baby are scheduled to ship in three days. WE CAN SAVE THEM WITH YOUR HELP! But once again it is up to you.

Matt is still in Texas, as complications have arisen with seven horses y’all just saved. All of the mares have clear Coggins (the blood test required for transport). However, only two of the mares received their Health certificates, so now we have to put the others in quarantine until we can get a Health certificate to bring them safely home.

It will cost up to $1500 to quarantine up to 30 days. Hopefully, it won’t take that long to get them healthy enough to get the necessary paperwork. However, once we establish this “quarantine” we will be able to use it in the future at a fraction of the cost.

To complicate matters further, when Matt was heading back to “wait” for the vet to come out again, there were issues with the truck and off to the shop it went. That is the issue with having 16-year-old vehicles and working them as hard as we do. Luckily, the truck is being repaired and will be ready to go today. We work really hard to keep them roadworthy but they are old and never stop working.

Sadly, we are stuck at this point. We cannot bring the horses home who do not have the proper paperwork. Luckily we have a safe place to quarantine them, but we obviously did not figure for the additional expenses involved.

So once again we are asking our Chilly Pepper Family to not only SAVE ANOTHER MOM AND BABY!, but to help us get the funds to cover these unexpected costs, so we can quarantine these mama’s and their babies and get them home to safety as soon as we can.