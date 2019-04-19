By Palomino Armstrong,

UPDATE – Just got the call for another 5+ babies this Monday. I need to let him know if we can take them on and save their tiny little lives as well as get these kids all fixed up.

ONCE AGAIN – Y’ALL DID IT!

You saved these horses from being loaded onto the truck of death. Sadly, these kids are in awful shape, and we have already had numerous “emergency vet visits”, beginning the day they arrived

We just received a phone call about another orphan that we need to go get, most likely today.

Our coffers are basically empty, due to our recent, (mostly unexpected) expenses. Since y’all make this possible, I wanted to share where your latest donations went for April (so far), so you would know why we need help so we can get these horses the medical care they need and get the newest orphan(s) picked up.

1). Vet bills for this last group of 11 – $ 2,685.00

Additional vet bills April $ 337.48 + $112300

Veterinary Total So Far in April $ 4,145.48

2) Additional Milk Products for orphans $ 849.20

3) Rescue the 11 Horses $ 4,725.00

4) 3 Months worth of Hay $ 7,200.00

5) Trailer repairs – $ 2,150.00

_______________

$ 19,069.68

The total output for April was much higher than normal. We usually only buy one month’s worth of hay at a time, but due to the shortage, this was how we had to “get ‘er done” to make sure we have enough feed for the horses. Thank you to everyone who made that possible!

We picked up a 2 year old thoroughbred, who needed immediate, emergency vet care, and after 3 visits we had to euthanize him. I have never been so angry. Poor Benny could not eat or drink. If you didn’t pay attention, he just looked like a horse that was starving to death. Due to a horrible rope injury, (that is the best guess), he ended up with a chunk of bone in his neck (which appeared to be surrounded by scar tissue), that made it impossible for him to finish swallowing. Doc was very clear when he said nothing could have fixed him. The people that caused the injury didn’t even have the decency to free him from his pain. They just dumped him for slaughter.

BUDDY, the 5 year old gelding who was dumped after being injured at his home, has a horrible eye injury and most likely needs it removed. Due to our high vet bill, I cannot get him the treatment he needs until we have funds to cover our existing medical expenses. He has something wrong with his teeth and was also slowly starving to death. He is now eating mash and absolutely ecstatic about being able to actually eat. HE NEEDS IMMEDIATE VETERINARY ATTENTION FOR HIS EYE!

So many of these kids needed urgent vet care, and ALL of it was because of rotten people who decided to throw them away instead of getting them the help they need.

So once again, I am asking our Chilly Pepper Family to step up and help us get these kids whatever they need, as well as the groceries and a chance to start their new lives They are not out of the woods by a long shot.