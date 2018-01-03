To make accessing HHSA services as easy as possible for children and families, several programs that serve these clients will soon be moving. The following HHSA Children’s Services Branch programs, currently found on the HHSA’s Breslauer Way campus, will be relocating to 1560 Market St. in the Downtown Redding area:

Children’s mental health access

Children’s medication management

Juvenile Probation multi-disciplinary teams:

—WINGS (Wraparound Interagency Network for Growth and Stability)

— Drug Court

Children’s outpatient mental health services including:

—Transitional Age Youth

—Early On-Set for Psychiatric Breaks

The move is scheduled to begin January 29 and services will resume on February 5th. During this period, clients can contact (530) 225-5200 for assistance.