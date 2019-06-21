On June 19, 2019, at approximately 4:40 p.m., a Deputy Coroner Investigator was dispatched to Hwy 299 E near Deschutes Road in Bella Vista, California regarding a fatal vehicle collision. The decedent suffered major injuries as a result of the collision and was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel.

The decedent was positively identified as 31-year-old Erika M Westlake of Chico, California. The decedent’s next-of-kin has been notified and a postmortem examination will be scheduled. The incident remains under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.