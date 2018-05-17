CSU, Chico College of Business offers the Management option for Business Administration majors to students in the Redding area at the Shasta College University Center in downtown Redding. Students transferring into the Chico State College of Business can complete their business administration degree without traveling to Chico if they specialize in the management option. Students interested in other business administration options can also take the upper division business core classes in Redding. This allows us to give more opportunities to students and better serve the North State, which is a key University priority. The College of Business must provide quality programs that continuously improve – part of our AACSB accreditation standard.

Full-time or part-time students will have equal ease in progressing to graduation each semester. Students may take up to five courses every semester, which would guarantee graduation within two years. Students also have the capability of taking as few as one course each semester, ensuring our students are able to set the pace according to their needs.

Our late-afternoon and evening courses (5:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Monday through Thursday) enables working adults to join our program, and more traditional students have access to courses at convenient times. Our courses have high-impact classroom methods that allow hands-on community based problem-solving and projects. Over 50 percent of the total class time is face-to-face, and community-based internships are built into the program to help students succeed post-graduation.

Please see the link below that describes the program in more detail:

http://www.csuchico.edu/cob/ students/programs/degree- program-redding/index.shtml