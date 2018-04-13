DATE AND TIME Fri, May 18, 2018 12:00 PM – 4:30 PM PDT Add to Calendar LOCATION

Redding Rodeo Grounds 715 Auditorium Drive Redding, CA 96001

On Friday, May 18, 2018, the Redding Rodeo Association Auxilary will present the 7th Annual Chicks n Chaps for Breast Cancer “FUNraiser”.

This event is about having fun, learning what Rodeo is all about, and spending time with your girlfriends while raising awareness and much-needed funds for those directly affected by breast cancer in our community. This event is open to all women, ages 21 and above, and brings the world of Rodeo and Breast Cancer Support together as one.

As you enter, you will be encouraged to join our ever popular Rodeo clinic and learn what it’s like behind the scenes with real cowboys and cowgirls showing you the tricks of the trade. Enjoy a cold drink and a bite to eat from Mary’s Pizza Shack while you peruse the raffle items. Get ready for the fast action and high bids during the incredible live auction.

Your $75 ticket includes entry into the Chicks n Chaps event located in the Rodeo Flats, from 12:00 to 4:30 pm, swag bag, event t-shirt, auction paddle, one door prize entry, food prepared by Mary’s Pizza Shack, and dessert. Your ticket also includes for later that evening—entry into the rodeo flats for the 70th Annual Redding Rodeo performance also located. Gate entrance is at 5:30 pm, where you will get to watch the rodeo and enjoy a bbq dinner from prime viewing seats!

You don’t have to be a Rodeo Chick to attend, just grab your girlfriends for an afternoon and evening of Rodeo fun in support of Breast Cancer. Chicks rock a pair of jeans, bling your boots and hat, and get your tickets today!

PLEASE NOTE! This event is for ladies only, if you would like your spouse, friends or significant other to join you for the evening rodeo performance, you will need to purchase those tickets through the Redding Rodeo Ticket office: tickets@reddingrodeo.com

Please contact us with any questions at: chicksnchaps.redding@gmail.com