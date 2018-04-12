From RPD Facebook Page

At 10:28 a.m., Redding Police Department received a call from Shasta County Clerks Office about a male subject who was outside their office and placed a black pistol on a window sill. Several officers responded to the area and determined the pistol was no longer on the window sill and the male subject may still have the weapon. CHP – Northern Division Air Operations happened to be overhead in their aircraft and located the subject walking on Market Street At Tehama Street. An RPD Investigator in the area located the subject and detained him until patrol units could arrive.

The male subject was found to be possession of several airsoft pistols and a knife (pictured at left). It was determined no crime was committed, however, RPD was able to convince the subject to let officers take his airsoft pistols for safekeeping.