Northern Management Area (Oregon/California state line to Cape Mendocino): Take is prohibited seaward of 20 fathoms (120 feet) in depth through Dec. 31.

Mendocino Management Area (Cape Mendocino to Point Arena): Take is prohibited seaward of 20 fathoms (120 feet) in depth through Dec. 31.

San Francisco Management Area (Point Arena to Pigeon Point): Take is prohibited seaward of the 30-fathom depth contour (180 feet) through Dec. 31.

Central Management Area (Pigeon Point to Point Conception): Take is prohibited seaward of the 40-fathom depth contour (240 feet) through Dec. 31.

Southern Management Area (Point Conception to the U.S./Mexico border): Take is prohibited seaward of the 60-fathom depth contour (360 feet) through Dec. 31. No changes are slated for this area.

Note that in the months of November-December, allowable fishing depths in the Northern and Mendocino Management Areas will remain at 20 fathoms, and will not extend to unlimited depths.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) announces new recreational fishing restrictions will soon go into effect for groundfish in waters north of Point Conception to the Oregon/California state line. The changes to the authorized fishing depths described below take effect Saturday, Aug. 25 at 12:01 a.m.The recreational groundfish fishery depth restrictions will be as follows: