Photos by Tracye Dethero

This week local members from the Superior Agriculture District 4-H and Future Farmers of America enter and show their animals at the Shasta District Fair.

On Saturday, June 22, 2019, the animals are then auctioned off at the Junior Livestock Auction and sold to the highest bidder.

Listed are the championship results:

Emerie Brown of West Valley FFA won Grand Champion Steer at 1265 pounds

Jenner Laustalot of Swede Creek 4-H won Reserve Grand Champion Sheer at 1253 pounds

Hanna Stricklin of Westside 4-H won Grand Champion Replacement Heifer

Sydney Frost of Golden Acres 4-H won Reserve Grand Champion Replacement Heifer

Macey Bunn of Foothill FFA won Grand Champion Lamb at 152 pounds

Paige Hathaway of Foothill 4-H won Reserve Grand Champion Lamb at 136 pounds

Bailey Jones of West Valley FFA won Grand Champion Hog at 252 pounds

Sierra Hunt of Swede Creek 4-H won Reserve Grand Champion at 283 pounds

Kassidy Zulliger of Golden Acres 4-H won Grand Champion Goat at 92 pounds

Kimber Welch of West Valley FFA won Reserve Grand Champion Goat at 77 pounds

James Johnson of Twin Palms 4-H Grand Champion Meat Pen at four pounds

Reyna Alvarez of Anderson FFA won Reserve Grand Champion Meat Pen

Augustina Urricelqui of Foothill FFA won FFA Reserve Champion Steer at 1309 pounds

Jordyn Staley, independent, won 4-H Reserve Champion Steer at 1299 pounds

Rylee Davis of West Valley FFA won FFA Reserve Champion Lamb at 143 pounds

Abigail Garrett of Black Butte 4-H won 4-H Reserve Champion Lamb at 150 pounds

Kirby Martinez of Anderson FFA won FFA Reserve Champion hog at 252 pounds

Nikole Patton of Happy Valley 4-H won 4-H Reserve Champion Hog at 268 pounds

Reese Whitehead of Anderson FFA won FFA Reserve Champion Goat at 91 pounds

Payton Zulliger of Golden Acres of 4-H won 4-H Reserve Champion Goat at 90 pounds

Rotge Stowe of Anderson FFA won FFA Reserve Champion Meat Pen at 3.76 pounds

Benjamin Heneveld of Black Butte 4-H won 4-H Reserve Champion Meat Pen at four pounds

All final results to be posted at a later date