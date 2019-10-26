On Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, the Greater Palo Cedro Area Chamber of Commerce will again be sponsoring the “Trick or Treat Your Local Merchants” from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Costumed kids are invited to visit as many participating merchants as possible to claim their treats. Maps will be available at the 29 participating merchants handing out goodies along the route.

Some merchants may close before the 5:30 p.m. ending time. Merchants that have an “Official Trick or Treat Stop Here” poster in their window is a participating merchant.

For more information, contact Kelly at PC Feed 547-3216.

Participating Merchants:

Napa Auto Parts, Tri-Counties Bank, Ortega’s Restaurant, Sally’s Dog Grooming, Blendz Barbershop & Salon, SNAP Thrift & Gifts, Palo Cedro Market & Shell, Palo Cedro Garden Supply, In & Out Valero Gas, Good Times Pizza, Brink Veterinary Clinic, Palo Cedro Feed, Fresh Fire Grill, Queue Signs, Papi’s Taqueria, Dutch Bros., Palo Cedro Barber Shop, William Farrell, DDS, Anderson Walk-In Clinic, Farmers Insurance, Point S Tire & Auto, Palo Cedro Crossfit, Palo Cedro Fire Dept., Premier Oil Change, Consignment Corner, True Value Hardware, Holiday Market, Annie’s Styles & Stitches, and Blue Iris Quilt Shop