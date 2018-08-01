Residents living on Placer Rd just west of Plateau Circle are allowed to go home.

Re-entry of Placer Rd West from Boston Ave to the intersection of Swasey Drive. This will include all roadways on the North and South side of Placer Rd for residents only. This will include Dillard Rd and Skywalker Drive. Residents entering this area will be required to produce documentation to verify residency. Residents will only be able to access this area via Placer Rd westbound Buenaventura. Placer Rd remains closed West of Swasey Drive. All Swasey Drive remains closed.

Road Closures:

Placer Rd and Boston Ave “Residents Only”

Placer Rd at Swasey Drive