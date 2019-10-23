SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) announced that

consumers who have prescription drugs that are no longer needed or are expired can

safely dispose of them on National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, Saturday,

October 26.

Unused medications in homes create a public health and safety concern because they

are highly susceptible to accidental ingestion, theft or misuse. The proper disposal of

unused drugs protects the environment and helps save lives.

Visit the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) website for locations throughout

California, or by calling (800) 882-9539. Events throughout the state-run from 10:00

a.m. to 2:00 p.m. There is no charge.

Consumers can anonymously drop off pills and other solids, such as patches and well-sealed liquids. The DEA has also authorized the collection of vape devices (minus

batteries) and cartridges at the collection sites. However, there will be no collection of

sharps waste, such as needles and syringes at these sites.

According to the 2015 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 6.4 million Americans

abused controlled prescription drugs. The study shows that a majority of abused

prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine

cabinet.

During the National Prescription Drug Take-Back event in April, federal, state and local

law enforcement partners across the country collected nearly 469 tons of unwanted

prescription drugs. Californians disposed of more than 34 tons of unwanted drugs in

that same event. Please go to the CDPH YouTube channel to view the Prescription

Drug Take-Back Day Video.