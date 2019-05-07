On May 11, 2019, the California Department of Fish & Wildlife will be hosting the 2019 Fishing in the City at Lassen Pines Pond—8071 Mineral Rd in Shingletown.

The pond will be stocked with trout and volunteers will be available to help with your questions about fishing. Free bait and limited loaner tackle available. Registration will be from 8:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and fishing from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. 16 years old and younger will be able to hold a rod and reel.

For additional information call: Monty Currier—California Department of Fish and Wildlife—530-225-2368

Sponsors and Participants

Kokanee Power, My Outdoorbuddy.com, Reeds Market, Shasta Trinity Fly, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Shingletown Store, Northern Region Volunteer Program, Shingletown Council, Inc., Lassen Pines Camp, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Shingletown Lions Club, Nor-Cal Junior Bass Club, Welch Enterprises, Western Bait, Karyn Lamb, Realtor and Majka Real Estate

Directions:

From Shingletown, head east about 11.4 miles then turn right (south) onto Mineral Road

It is on the South Side of Hwy 44. Just Before Brokeoff Meadows Rd. and the big turn towards the park.