“We are seeking stakeholder feedback on the development of three important elements of our statewide trout management efforts,” said Roger Bloom, CDFW Inland Fisheries Program Manager. “Our overall goal is to make positive programmatic changes that will help ensure we’re getting the right fish in the right place at the right time.”

The three key areas for which CDFW are seeking input are:

The revision of CDFW’s Strategic Plan for Trout Management, last published in 2003

The creation of a new Strategic Plan for Trout Hatcheries

Simplification of inland trout angling regulations

Each meeting will include a brief presentation covering each area. CDFW personnel will be available at information stations to answer questions and listen to stakeholder interests, needs and ideas.

All stakeholder input will be taken into consideration as draft plans and a regulation simplification package are developed for formal public review. Stakeholders can fill out a short questionnaire online or at any of the following meetings:

Redding

Place: Redding Library Community Room

Location: 1100 Parkview Ave.

Time: 5:30-7 p.m.

Date: Tuesday, May 15, 2018

Bishop

Place: Talman Pavilion, Tricounty Fairgrounds

Location: 1234 Fair Street

Time: 6-7:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, April 11, 2018

Truckee

Place: Truckee-Tahoe Airport Community Room

Location: 10356 Truckee Airport Road

Time: 6-7:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, April 18, 2018

Los Alamitos

Place: CDFW Los Alamitos Field Office

Location: 4665 Lampson Ave. #C

Time: 5:30-7 p.m.

Date: Thursday, April 26, 2018

Sacramento

Place: Arcade Library Meeting Room

Location: 2443 Marconi Ave.

Time: 6:00-7:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, May 2, 2018

Sausalito

Place: Bay Model Visitor Center

Location: 2100 Bridgeway

Time: 10:00-11:30 a.m.

Date: Saturday, May 5, 2018

Fresno

Place: Betty Rodriguez Regional Library

Location: 3040 N. Cedar Ave.

Time: 6-7:30 p.m.

Date: Thursday, May 10, 2018

More information is available at www.wildlife.ca.gov/Fishing/Inland/Trout-Plan. Meetings are in-person only and no conference line or webcast will be available.