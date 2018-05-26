JUNE 2018 CALIFORNIA DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE CALENDAR

Various Days — Bat Talk and Walk at Yolo Bypass Wildlife Area. Various times, 45211 County Road 32 B, Davis (95618). Each year, from June through September, the Yolo Basin Foundation offers “Bat Talk and Walk” tours. The tour begins with a 45-minute indoor presentation on bat natural history, after which attendees are shuttled to the outdoor viewing area to witness firsthand the spectacular aerial performance of the Mexican free-tailed bats. There are 30 dates scheduled and registration is required at www.yolobasin.org. For more information, please contact Corky Quirk at cquirk@yolobasin.org.

Various Days — Ecological Reserve Tours at Elkhorn Slough. Volunteers lead walks every Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m, and Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 11 a.m. Binoculars and bird books are available for the public to borrow at no cost. The visitor center and main overlook are fully accessible. The day use permit fee is $4.12 per person, ages 16 and older (permits may be purchased on-site). Groups of five or more should please notify staff that they are coming and groups of 10 or more can request a separate tour. For more information, please visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/lands/places-to-visit/elkhorn-slough-er.

Various Days — Guided Wetland Tours, By Reservation, at Gray Lodge Wildlife Area, 3207 Rutherford Road, Gridley (95948). A wildlife naturalist will lead any group, school or organization on a half-mile route through the diverse wetlands of the Gray Lodge Wildlife Area. General information includes wildlife identification, behavior patterns and conservation efforts. The experience can be customized to include requested information. The minimum group size is 18 people. For more information, please call (530) 846-7505 or email lori.dieter@wildlife.ca.gov.

1 — Recreational Ocean Salmon Season Opens from the Oregon/California Border to Horse Mountain. For more information, please visit the Ocean Salmon webpage at www.wildlife.ca.gov/oceansalmon or call either the CDFW Ocean Salmon Regulations Hotline at (707) 576-3429 or the National Marine Fisheries Service Ocean Salmon Regulations Hotline at (800) 662-9825.

2 — Big Game Drawing Deadline. The deadline to submit applications for elk, pronghorn, bighorn sheep and premium deer tags is June 2. Sales transactions must be completed before midnight. Hunters may apply at a CDFW license agent, a CDFW license sales office, online at www.ca.wildlifelicense.com/internetsales or through telephone sales at (800) 565-1458. For more information, please visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/licensing/hunting/big-game.

2-10 — California Invasive Species Action Week. CDFW will kick off the fifth annual California Invasive Species Action Week on June 2. The goal is to promote public awareness of invasive species issues and to encourage public participation in the fight against California’s invasive species and their impacts on our natural resources. CDFW will be partnering with other departments, agencies, organizations and volunteer programs across California to host various educational and “action” events. A schedule of events planned can be found at www.wildlife.ca.gov/conservation/invasives/action-week.

6 — Public Outreach Meeting on Grizzly Island, Yolo Bypass Wildlife Areas. CDFW will hold an outreach meeting on Wednesday, June 6 from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Yolo Bypass Wildlife Area’s conference room. The address is 45211 County Road 32B, Davis. CDFW annually provides an opportunity for licensed hunters to comment and make recommendations on public hunting programs and receive updates, including anticipated habitat conditions in the hunting areas on state-owned wildlife areas through public meetings and other outreach. For additional information, please contact Peter Tira at peter.tira@wildlife.ca.gov or at (916) 322-8908.

16 — Shared Habitat Alliance for Recreational Enhancement (SHARE) Access Permit Applications On Sale for Fall Elk Hunts. Forty-eight SHARE elk tags will be available during 32 elk hunts offered through the SHARE program. Also on sale are deer, bear and upland game hunts on various properties. A $10.75 non-refundable application fee (plus handling fees) will be charged for each hunt choice. For more information, please visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/hunting/share.

17 — Recreational Ocean Salmon Season Opens from Horse Mountain to Pigeon Point. For more information, please visit the Ocean Salmon webpage at www.wildlife.ca.gov/oceansalmon or call the CDFW Ocean Salmon Regulations Hotline at (707) 576-3429 or the National Marine Fisheries Service Ocean Salmon Regulations Hotline at (800) 662-9825.

19 — California Fish and Game Commission Tribal Committee Meeting, 1:30 p.m., Resources Building, Jim Kellogg Conference Room (Room 1320), 1416 Ninth St., Sacramento (95814). For more information, please visit www.fgc.ca.gov/meetings/2018/index.aspx.

19-21 — Elkhorn Slough Reserve Teachers on the Estuary — Climate Change and Blue Carbon Workshop, Elkhorn Slough Reserve, 1700 Elkhorn Road, Watsonville (95076). The three-day workshop for middle school and high school teachers focuses on estuary systems, climate change impacts and blue carbon sequestration. Teachers will receive lessons and activities to use in their classroom, and continuing education credits will be available. The workshop is free and lunch will be provided each day. To register, please visit www.elkhornslough.org/education-program/teacher-development/ and for more information, please contact Virginia Guhin at virginia.guhin@wildlife.ca.gov.

20-21 — California Fish and Game Commission Meeting, 8:30 a.m. both days, Resources Building, First Floor Auditorium, 1416 Ninth St., Sacramento (95814). For more information, please visit www.fgc.ca.gov/meetings/2018/index.aspx.

30 — Trout Fest 2018 at Hot Creek Hatchery, 121 Hot Creek Hatchery Road, Mammoth Lakes (93546). Trout Fest is a free event that introduces youths to the basics of trout fishing. Youths will learn to tie basic fishing knots, rig a pole, cast, and clean and cook trout. All equipment is provided and no outside gear is allowed. Fishing is for youths 15 and under. For more information, please contact troutfest@wildlife.ca.gov or visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/fishing/hatcheries.