Online License Sales and Service
Using the online license service, you can do much more than purchase licenses. You can perform all of the following transactions:
Log on to: ONLINE LICENSE SALES AND SERVICE
- PURCHASE LICENSES
- SPORT FISHING – Annual and short-term licenses • Sport fishing validations • Report cards • Gift vouchers for resident annual sport fishing licenses (may be purchased or redeemed).
- HUNTING – Annual and short-term licenses • Hunting validations • Harvest Information Program Survey • Tags • Waterfowl passes • Collectible stamps
- COMMERCIAL FISHING – Licenses and privileges • Commercial boat registration and privileges • Fish business licenses
- OTHER PERMITS – Guide licenses • Game breeder licenses • Falconry licenses • Native reptile captive propagation permits • Fallow deer farming permits • Fur dealer licenses
- APPLY FOR DRAWINGS – Big game tags • Waterfowl reservations • Sage grouse permits • Fund-raising big game random drawing tags • SHARE hunts
- LOOKUP DRAWING RESULTS, PREFERENCE POINTS AND SUBMITTED APPLICATIONS
- LIFETIME LICENSE RENEWALS
Renew lifetime sport fishing and hunting licenses, and privilege packages (proceed as if making a purchase)
- SUBMIT HARVEST REPORTS
Big game hunting tags • Sport fishing report cards
- DUPLICATE LICENSES AND VALIDATIONS
Sport fishing • Hunting • Lifetime licenses
(Licenses and validations only. Duplicate report cards or tags must be purchased from a CDFW license sales office.)
- CDFW LANDS PASSES
One-Day or Annual Passes available (Required for access to those CDFW-owned lands where a fee is required for non-hunting uses. Passes are not area-specific.)