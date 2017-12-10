Online License Sales and Service 

 

Using the online license service, you can do much more than purchase licenses. You can perform all of the following transactions:

Log on to: ONLINE LICENSE SALES AND SERVICE

  • PURCHASE LICENSES
    • SPORT FISHING – Annual and short-term licenses • Sport fishing validations • Report cards • Gift vouchers for resident annual sport fishing licenses (may be purchased or redeemed).
    • HUNTING – Annual and short-term licenses • Hunting validations • Harvest Information Program Survey • Tags • Waterfowl passes • Collectible stamps
    • COMMERCIAL FISHING – Licenses and privileges • Commercial boat registration and privileges • Fish business licenses
    • OTHER PERMITS – Guide licenses • Game breeder licenses • Falconry licenses • Native reptile captive propagation permits • Fallow deer farming permits • Fur dealer licenses
  • APPLY FOR DRAWINGS – Big game tags • Waterfowl reservations • Sage grouse permits • Fund-raising big game random drawing tags • SHARE hunts
  • LOOKUP DRAWING RESULTS, PREFERENCE POINTS AND SUBMITTED APPLICATIONS
  • LIFETIME LICENSE RENEWALS
    Renew lifetime sport fishing and hunting licenses, and privilege packages (proceed as if making a purchase)
  • SUBMIT HARVEST REPORTS
    Big game hunting tags • Sport fishing report cards
  • DUPLICATE LICENSES AND VALIDATIONS
    Sport fishing • Hunting • Lifetime licenses
    (Licenses and validations only. Duplicate report cards or tags must be purchased from a CDFW license sales office.)
  • CDFW LANDS PASSES
    One-Day or Annual Passes available (Required for access to those CDFW-owned lands where a fee is required for non-hunting uses. Passes are not area-specific.)