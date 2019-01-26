Click on ad for more info

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) and the State Water Resources Control Board (SWRCB) are extending outreach to the cannabis cultivating community with presentations at four permitting workshops in northern California.

The presentations are ideally suited for cannabis cultivators, consultants and anyone interested in the topic.

CDFW will address important areas such as how to begin the notification process, Lake and Streambed Alteration agreements, and limiting environmental impacts.

SWRCB will cover policy and permitting, and other important information. Computers will be available for applicants to apply for water rights and water quality permits.

Workshop attendees will have time to talk with agency staff about individual projects. In the coming months, more workshops will be announced throughout the state.

CDFW and SWRCB will present at the following venues:

Wednesday, Jan. 30

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (presentation at 10:30 a.m.)

Sonoma Lab Works

1201 Corporate Center Parkway

Santa Rosa

For more information, please visit: www.scgalliance.com/event/cannabis-cultivation-permitting-open-house/

Wednesday, Feb. 6

5 to 7 p.m. (presentation at 5:30 p.m.)

The Foothills Event Center

400 Idaho Maryland Road

Grass Valley

For more information, please visit: www.nccannabisalliance.org/calendar/water-board-fish-wildlife-water-rights-a-get-legit-workshop-2/

Tuesday, Feb. 26

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (presentation at 10:30 a.m.) – Free

North Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board

5550 Skyline Blvd. Suite A

Santa Rosa

Thursday, Feb. 28

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (presentation at 10:30 a.m.) – Free

Trinity County Fairgrounds

6000 CA-3

Hayfork

In addition, the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) will be at the Feb. 26 and 28 workshops. CDFA will provide an overview of the state’s cannabis cultivation licensing program and review the primary requirements for a cannabis farming license. Staff will also be available to answer questions.

CDFW encourages cannabis cultivators to obtain all necessary state licenses and county permits, as well as implement best management practices to reduce environmental impacts. Following these recommended actions can help cultivators avoid common pitfalls that may lead to enforcement actions.

To learn more about CDFW’s role in cannabis cultivation, please visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/conservation/cannabis or email AskCannabis@wildlife.ca.gov.

To learn more about SWRCB, please visit: www.waterboards.ca.gov/water_issues/programs/cannabis/.