The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) and the State Water Resources Control Board (SWRCB) are extending outreach to the cannabis cultivating community with presentations at four permitting workshops in northern California.
The presentations are ideally suited for cannabis cultivators, consultants and anyone interested in the topic.
CDFW will address important areas such as how to begin the notification process, Lake and Streambed Alteration agreements, and limiting environmental impacts.
SWRCB will cover policy and permitting, and other important information. Computers will be available for applicants to apply for water rights and water quality permits.
Workshop attendees will have time to talk with agency staff about individual projects. In the coming months, more workshops will be announced throughout the state.
CDFW and SWRCB will present at the following venues:
Wednesday, Jan. 30
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (presentation at 10:30 a.m.)
Sonoma Lab Works
1201 Corporate Center Parkway
Santa Rosa
For more information, please visit: www.scgalliance.com/event/cannabis-cultivation-permitting-open-house/
Wednesday, Feb. 6
5 to 7 p.m. (presentation at 5:30 p.m.)
The Foothills Event Center
400 Idaho Maryland Road
Grass Valley
For more information, please visit: www.nccannabisalliance.org/calendar/water-board-fish-wildlife-water-rights-a-get-legit-workshop-2/
Tuesday, Feb. 26
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (presentation at 10:30 a.m.) – Free
North Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board
5550 Skyline Blvd. Suite A
Santa Rosa
Thursday, Feb. 28
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (presentation at 10:30 a.m.) – Free
Trinity County Fairgrounds
6000 CA-3
Hayfork
In addition, the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) will be at the Feb. 26 and 28 workshops. CDFA will provide an overview of the state’s cannabis cultivation licensing program and review the primary requirements for a cannabis farming license. Staff will also be available to answer questions.
CDFW encourages cannabis cultivators to obtain all necessary state licenses and county permits, as well as implement best management practices to reduce environmental impacts. Following these recommended actions can help cultivators avoid common pitfalls that may lead to enforcement actions.
To learn more about CDFW’s role in cannabis cultivation, please visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/conservation/cannabis or email AskCannabis@wildlife.ca.gov.
To learn more about SWRCB, please visit: www.waterboards.ca.gov/water_issues/programs/cannabis/.