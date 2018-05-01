The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) is now accepting proposals for ecosystem restoration projects under its Proposition 1 Grant Programs. The Proposal Solicitation Notice released today includes a statewide focus on large-scale restoration projects, including salmon resiliency in the Central Valley, and restoration of watersheds damaged by recent wildfires.

For Fiscal Year (FY) 2018-2019, a total of $31.4 million in Proposition 1 funds will be made available through CDFW’s two Proposition 1 Restoration Grant Programs. The Watershed Restoration Grant Program will fund up to $24 million in projects of statewide importance outside of the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta, while the Delta Water Quality and Ecosystem Restoration Grant Program will fund up to $7 million in projects that specifically benefit the Delta.

“While we continue to seek innovative restoration projects in our varied ecosystems, we must also acknowledge recent events, including the serious blow dealt to our watersheds by last year’s wildfires and the ensuing mudslides,” said CDFW Director Charlton H. Bonham. “This solicitation represents a concerted effort to focus our efforts on the continued impacts from those events while maintaining our path forward.”

The FY 2018-2019 Proposal Solicitation Notice, application instructions and other information about the Restoration Grant Programs are available at www.wildlife.ca.gov/conservation/watersheds/restoration-grants.

Proposals must be submitted online at https://watershedgrants.wildlife.ca.gov. The deadline to apply is Wednesday, June 13, 2018 at 4 p.m.

Approved projects will contribute to the objectives of California Water Action Plan and State Wildlife Action Plan, the Delta Plan, California EcoRestore and the fulfillment of CDFW’s mission.

Approved by California voters in November 2014, Proposition 1 provides funds to implement the three broad objectives of the California Water Action Plan: establishing more reliable water supplies, restoring important species and habitat and creating a more resilient, sustainably managed water resources system (water supply, water quality, flood protection and environment) that can better withstand inevitable and unforeseen pressures in the coming decades.

The FY 2018-19 Solicitation is the fourth of ten planned solicitations under Proposition 1. To date, CDFW has awarded approximately $114 million to 109 projects statewide under its Proposition 1 Restoration Grant Programs.