The 21,000-acre Knoxville Wildlife Area is located approximately 1.5 miles north of Lake Berryessa. This special lottery draw deer hunt is to limit the number of hunters on a popular public hunting area during the opening week of the season and improve the quality of the experience.

Only 120 hunt permits will be issued for this special lottery draw deer hunt. The hunt permit is valid for the single hunt period, Aug. 10-16, 2019. The Knoxville Wildlife Area will be closed to all other users during the hunt period.

For more information and to apply for the lottery draw, please visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/regions/3/hunts/knoxville-deer-draw.

Applications will be accepted through June 20, 2019.

Successful applicants will be selected through a random computerized draw and will be notified by e-mail four to six weeks before the hunt period. Up to four hunters may apply as one party by including all the required information on the online application. Multiple applications from any hunter will result in disqualification from the drawing. Substitutions of hunt party members will not be permitted.

When applying for the lottery draw, hunters must possess a valid 2019-20 California hunting license.

Deer hunt preference points will not be considered for this lottery draw – nor will preference points be affected if drawn for this special hunt.