The locations for this hunt include Upper and Lower Cottonwood Creek and the San Luis Reservoir wildlife areas. Reservations are required to access the wildlife areas and only 30 permits will be issued for each day. Interested hunters can apply online at wildlife.ca.gov/lands/wa/region4/cottonwoodcreek.html or request an access permit application by calling the CDFW Los Banos office at (209) 826-0463 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Applications may be submitted via e-mail to Sean.Allen@wildlife.ca.gov or mailed to CDFW’s Los Banos office at 18110 W. Henry Miller Avenue, Los Banos, CA 93635.

Only official applications will be accepted and must be received before 4:30 p.m. on July 3. Reservations will be selected by a computerized drawing at 11 a.m. on July 5. The drawing will be open to the public. Successful applicants will be notified by mail within five working days of the drawing.

Up to three people may apply as one party by including all the required information on the 2018 Zone A application form. Junior license holders may also apply if accompanied by an adult hunter.

Applicants may apply for a one-day hunt on one area only. An individual’s name may appear in the drawing only once and additional or duplicate applications will be disqualified from the drawing.