The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) is now accepting applications for a limited number of deer and pig hunting permits for the opening weekend of the A Zone general deer season, Aug. 10-11, 2019. This is not a special hunt, but rather a drawing to control the number of hunters on popular public land in the area on opening weekend only.

The locations for these hunts include Upper and Lower Cottonwood Creek and the San Luis Reservoir wildlife areas. Reservations are required to access the wildlife areas during opening weekend and only 30 permits will be issued for each day, Saturday, Aug. 10 and Sunday, Aug. 11. Hunters can download the application online at www.wildlife.ca.gov/lands/places-to-visit/cottonwood-creek-wa or www.wildlife.ca.gov/Lands/Places-to-Visit/San-Luis-Reservoir-WA. Hunters also can request an application by calling the CDFW Los Banos office at (209) 826-0463 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Applications may be submitted via e-mail to ryan.jones@wildlife.ca.gov or mailed to CDFW’s Los Banos office at 18110 W. Henry Miller Avenue, Los Banos, CA 93635.

Only official applications will be accepted and must be received before 4:30 p.m. on July 5. Reservations will be selected by a computerized drawing at 11 a.m. on July 8. The drawing will be open to the public. Successful applicants will be notified by mail within five working days of the drawing. Results will not be given over the phone.

Up to three persons may apply as one party by including all the required information on the 2019 Zone A application form. Junior license holders 12 and older may also apply if accompanied by an adult hunter.

Applicants may apply for a one-day hunt on one area only. An individual’s name may appear in the drawing only once and additional or duplicate applications will be disqualified from the drawing.

As of July 1, 2019, all hunters are required to use non-lead ammunition when hunting with a firearm anywhere in California.