Cattlemens Steakhouse (530) 221-6295

(530) 221-6817 FAX 2184 Hilltop Drive

Redding, CA 96002

In Honor of Veterans Day on Saturday, November 11th, Cattlemens Steakhouse is inviting all active, inactive, and retired military personnel to enjoy a complimentary 8 oz. Sirloin Steak dinner. It’s Cattlemens way of proudly serving those who have served our Country. Call your local Cattlemens for details. Reservation recommended – open 4:00-10:00 pm. They have an online reservation form at http://www.cattlemens.com/restaurants/redding/